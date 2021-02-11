FirstService (TSE:FSV) PT Raised to C$160.00 at Raymond James

FirstService (TSE:FSV) (NASDAQ:FSV) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Raymond James to C$160.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential downside of 16.48% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on FSV. Laurentian upgraded shares of FirstService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) upgraded FirstService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$160.00.

Shares of FirstService stock traded down C$4.42 on Thursday, hitting C$191.57. The stock had a trading volume of 47,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,313. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$176.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$171.54. FirstService has a one year low of C$83.36 and a one year high of C$198.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.13. The stock has a market cap of C$8.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.40.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment provides property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

