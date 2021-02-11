Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Sold by SVA Wealth Management LLC

SVA Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 16.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,771 shares during the quarter. SVA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $5,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 3.0% in the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Grace Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 2.0% in the third quarter. Grace Capital now owns 4,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 3.9% in the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,817 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,161 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 3,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Omaha Holdings L.P. New sold 20,125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total value of $2,214,555,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.18, for a total transaction of $2,303,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 270,360 shares in the company, valued at $31,140,064.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,199,273 shares of company stock worth $2,222,913,033 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FISV stock traded down $1.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $108.35. The company had a trading volume of 285,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,991,152. The company has a market capitalization of $72.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.20, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $110.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.50 and a 1 year high of $124.61.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 8.75%. Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 19th that permits the company to repurchase 60,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

FISV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $125.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Maxim Group increased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $123.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Tigress Financial started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Fiserv has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.66.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. Its First Data segment provides merchant acquiring, e-commerce, mobile commerce, and other business solutions; credit card and loan account processing, commercial payments, customer communications, plastics solutions, customer service, and other products; and various network solutions and security, and risk and fraud management solutions.

Read More: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.