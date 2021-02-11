Fisker (NYSE:FSR) Coverage Initiated at Morgan Stanley

Equities researchers at Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Fisker (NYSE:FSR) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Fisker in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of Fisker in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Fisker in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Fisker in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Fisker in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

FSR traded down $0.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $15.44. 4,797,159 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,841,409. Fisker has a fifty-two week low of $8.70 and a fifty-two week high of $23.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.28.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FSR. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Fisker during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Fisker during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in Fisker during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Fisker during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Fisker during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000.

Fisker Company Profile

Fisker, Inc designs and manufactures electric vehicles and mobility solutions. The company is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, California.

