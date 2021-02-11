Fiverr International (FVRR) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 18th. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Fiverr International stock opened at $281.89 on Thursday. Fiverr International has a 12-month low of $20.42 and a 12-month high of $298.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $231.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $171.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a PE ratio of -655.54 and a beta of 2.24.

Get Fiverr International alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on FVRR. UBS Group downgraded shares of Fiverr International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $148.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Fiverr International from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Bank of America increased their target price on Fiverr International from $140.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fiverr International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Fiverr International from $185.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.54.

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 300 categories in eight verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and technology, business, and lifestyle.

Further Reading: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Fiverr International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiverr International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.