Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) Trading 7.5% Higher

Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) traded up 7.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $308.22 and last traded at $302.91. 1,411,805 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 12% from the average session volume of 1,259,106 shares. The stock had previously closed at $281.89.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Fiverr International from $140.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on Fiverr International from $185.00 to $270.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. MKM Partners downgraded Fiverr International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. UBS Group downgraded Fiverr International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $148.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Fiverr International from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fiverr International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.54.
The company has a fifty day moving average of $233.02 and a 200-day moving average of $172.13. The firm has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -704.43 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.46.
Fiverr International Company Profile (NYSE:FVRR)
Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 300 categories in eight verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and technology, business, and lifestyle.
