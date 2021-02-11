Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) Trading 7.5% Higher

Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) traded up 7.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $308.22 and last traded at $302.91. 1,411,805 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 12% from the average session volume of 1,259,106 shares. The stock had previously closed at $281.89.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Fiverr International from $140.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on Fiverr International from $185.00 to $270.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. MKM Partners downgraded Fiverr International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. UBS Group downgraded Fiverr International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $148.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Fiverr International from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fiverr International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.54.

Get Fiverr International alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average of $233.02 and a 200-day moving average of $172.13. The firm has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -704.43 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.46.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Fiverr International in the fourth quarter worth $9,190,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Fiverr International by 9.7% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fiverr International in the fourth quarter worth $1,328,000. Advisory Research Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fiverr International by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 6,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Fiverr International during the 4th quarter valued at $1,089,000. 57.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fiverr International Company Profile (NYSE:FVRR)

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 300 categories in eight verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and technology, business, and lifestyle.

Featured Article: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Fiverr International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiverr International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.