Flat Glass Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FGSGF) Short Interest Update

Flat Glass Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FGSGF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 539,100 shares, an increase of 417.9% from the January 14th total of 104,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5,391.0 days.

Shares of Flat Glass Group stock opened at $4.70 on Thursday. Flat Glass Group has a twelve month low of $2.20 and a twelve month high of $7.90.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Flat Glass Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st.

Flat Glass Group Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and sale of glass products in the People's Republic of China, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company offers photovoltaic glass, architectural glass, float glass, household glass, and other types of related products.

