flatexDEGIRO AG (OTCMKTS:FNNTF) Short Interest Down 92.6% in January

flatexDEGIRO AG (OTCMKTS:FNNTF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 92.6% from the January 14th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
FNNTF remained flat at $$45.40 during trading on Thursday. flatexDEGIRO has a fifty-two week low of $33.90 and a fifty-two week high of $46.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.40 and a 200-day moving average of $45.49.
About flatexDEGIRO
Read More: Hang Seng Index (HSI)
Receive News & Ratings for flatexDEGIRO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for flatexDEGIRO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.