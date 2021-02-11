flatexDEGIRO AG (OTCMKTS:FNNTF) Short Interest Down 92.6% in January

flatexDEGIRO AG (OTCMKTS:FNNTF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 92.6% from the January 14th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

FNNTF remained flat at $$45.40 during trading on Thursday. flatexDEGIRO has a fifty-two week low of $33.90 and a fifty-two week high of $46.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.40 and a 200-day moving average of $45.49.

About flatexDEGIRO

flatexDEGIRO AG provides solutions and services in the areas of finance and financial technology for financial service providers in Europe. It operates through Financial Services (FIN) and Technologies (TECH) segments. The FIN segment offers business-to-consumer online brokerage, business-to-business white-label banking, electronic securities settlement, brokerage account management, and other banking products and services.

