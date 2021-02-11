Fletcher King Plc (FLK.L) (LON:FLK) Shares Down 2.7%

Fletcher King Plc (FLK.L) (LON:FLK) fell 2.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 32.06 ($0.42) and last traded at GBX 36 ($0.47). 6,500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 7,483 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 37 ($0.48).

The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 36.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 35.37. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.32 million and a PE ratio of -7.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.00, a current ratio of 4.53 and a quick ratio of 4.53.

Fletcher King Plc (FLK.L) Company Profile (LON:FLK)

Fletcher King Plc provides a range of property and advisory services in the United Kingdom. It offers services in the areas of property fund management, property asset management, investment broking, valuations, and ratings. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for Fletcher King Plc (FLK.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fletcher King Plc (FLK.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.