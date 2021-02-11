Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) is Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 904,900 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 20,757 shares during the period. Flex makes up about 2.3% of Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Flex worth $16,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Flex by 1,344.6% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Flex by 8.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 21,283 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 1,601 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Flex by 14.7% during the third quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,795 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 1,644 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Flex by 5.6% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 31,922 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 1,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Probity Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Flex by 13.8% during the third quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 14,711 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Flex stock opened at $18.94 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.11, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.64. Flex Ltd. has a 52 week low of $5.36 and a 52 week high of $20.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.12. Flex had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Flex Ltd. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Flex from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Flex from $17.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Citigroup lifted their target price on Flex from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet raised Flex from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Flex from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.93.

In related news, insider Francois Barbier sold 57,255 shares of Flex stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total value of $977,915.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Scott Offer sold 14,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total transaction of $271,533.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 114,530 shares of company stock valued at $2,012,143. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through High Reliability Solutions, Industrial and Emerging Industries, Communications & Enterprise Compute, and Consumer Technologies Group segments.

