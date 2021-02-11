Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) Shares Sold by Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 904,900 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 20,757 shares during the quarter. Flex accounts for 2.3% of Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC owned 0.18% of Flex worth $16,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FLEX. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Flex by 1,344.6% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Flex by 8.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 21,283 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Flex by 14.7% during the third quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,795 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Flex by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 31,922 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Probity Advisors Inc. grew its position in Flex by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 14,711 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Flex alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FLEX opened at $18.94 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a PE ratio of 29.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.64. Flex Ltd. has a twelve month low of $5.36 and a twelve month high of $20.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.45 and its 200 day moving average is $14.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.12. Flex had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 1.41%. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Flex Ltd. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Francois Barbier sold 57,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total value of $977,915.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO David P. Bennett sold 6,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total value of $110,617.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 114,530 shares of company stock valued at $2,012,143. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Flex from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Flex from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Flex from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Flex from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Flex from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Flex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.93.

About Flex

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through High Reliability Solutions, Industrial and Emerging Industries, Communications & Enterprise Compute, and Consumer Technologies Group segments.

Further Reading: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX).

Receive News & Ratings for Flex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.