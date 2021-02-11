FlexShares Ready Access Variable Income Fund (NYSEARCA:RAVI) Shares Up 0%

FlexShares Ready Access Variable Income Fund (NYSEARCA:RAVI) shares traded up 0% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $76.30 and last traded at $76.29. 55,497 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 88% from the average session volume of 29,511 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.28.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $76.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.30.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of FlexShares Ready Access Variable Income Fund by 28.2% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of FlexShares Ready Access Variable Income Fund by 134.9% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 90,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,931,000 after purchasing an additional 52,149 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of FlexShares Ready Access Variable Income Fund by 61.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 9,948 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of FlexShares Ready Access Variable Income Fund by 12.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FlexShares Ready Access Variable Income Fund by 21.9% in the third quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 13,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares in the last quarter.

See Also: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for FlexShares Ready Access Variable Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FlexShares Ready Access Variable Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.