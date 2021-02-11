FLO Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $73,261.00 (FLO)

FLO (CURRENCY:FLO) traded up 12.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 11th. During the last week, FLO has traded 2.7% higher against the dollar. FLO has a total market cap of $3.84 million and $73,261.00 worth of FLO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FLO token can currently be purchased for about $0.0252 or 0.00000052 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003249 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded up 27.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000033 BTC.

BuySell (BULL) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003305 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00000163 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 28.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded up 30.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC.

FLO Token Profile

FLO is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. FLO’s total supply is 152,351,008 tokens. FLO’s official website is flo.cash. FLO’s official Twitter account is @FLOblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for FLO is /r/floblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “FLO was rebranded from Florincoin, it is a public record for building decentralized applications that introduces a new feature called floData. This metadata layer allows reading and writing to the blockchain quickly and easily, encouraging unique apps and tools to be built with FLO. “

Buying and Selling FLO

