Flow (Dapper Labs) Market Cap Achieves $278.49 Million (FLOW)

Flow (Dapper Labs) (CURRENCY:FLOW) traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 11th. One Flow (Dapper Labs) coin can currently be bought for approximately $11.95 or 0.00025005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Flow (Dapper Labs) has a total market capitalization of $278.49 million and $4.31 million worth of Flow (Dapper Labs) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Flow (Dapper Labs) has traded up 33.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.90 or 0.00058371 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $529.72 or 0.01108283 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00006264 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.94 or 0.00054279 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,566.49 or 0.05369664 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.93 or 0.00027062 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.27 or 0.00019401 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 58.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003558 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.18 or 0.00044311 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002095 BTC.

Flow (Dapper Labs) Profile

Flow (Dapper Labs) is a coin. Flow (Dapper Labs)’s total supply is 1,338,178,865 coins and its circulating supply is 23,301,002 coins. Flow (Dapper Labs)’s official Twitter account is @FlowProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “FLOW features non-dilutive transactionless inflation, automatically increasing the balance of each holder daily without the need for a single transaction. This method of inflation allows for the token to be applied to modern DeFi use cases without diluting the token holders. The protocol gradually decreases inflation over time and ends with a capped supply, making FLOW an ideal store of value and a hedge against BTC. Designed for De-Fi:FLOW can help diversify collateral by being combined with digital assets that fill other roles such as ETH (Protocol) and AMPL (Elastic Supply). FLOW does not need to be staked or locked into a contract to receive inflation, therefore it can be applied to the full range of DeFi applications while still achieving its distribution target. “

Flow (Dapper Labs) Coin Trading

Flow (Dapper Labs) can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flow (Dapper Labs) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flow (Dapper Labs) should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Flow (Dapper Labs) using one of the exchanges listed above.

