Flowchain (FLC) Price Up 8.8% Over Last Week

Flowchain (CURRENCY:FLC) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 11th. Flowchain has a total market capitalization of $17,555.18 and $51,361.00 worth of Flowchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Flowchain has traded up 8.8% against the US dollar. One Flowchain coin can currently be bought for $0.0199 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.67 or 0.00058261 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $524.68 or 0.01104607 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.21 or 0.00055182 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00006256 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,575.72 or 0.05422696 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.87 or 0.00027098 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.30 or 0.00019573 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 56.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003528 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.11 or 0.00044433 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002108 BTC.

Flowchain Coin Profile

Flowchain (FLC) is a coin. Flowchain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 881,836 coins. Flowchain’s official website is flowchain.co . Flowchain’s official Twitter account is @Fieldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Flowchain aims to implement the IoT blockchain technology and already proposed a virtual blocks technology that can ensure data stream transactions in a near real-time manner. Jollen, the creator of Flowchain, will present such virtual block technology that can integrate with IPFS to provide an off-chain mechanism technology which can ensure the digital assets transaction from one trusted party to another. “

Buying and Selling Flowchain

Flowchain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

