Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) Issues FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.07-1.17 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.212-4.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.27 billion.

Shares of FLO traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $22.39. The stock had a trading volume of 997,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,164,333. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 49.26 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.32. Flowers Foods has a 12 month low of $17.42 and a 12 month high of $25.18.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Flowers Foods in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Flowers Foods from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.40.

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, Tastykake, Alpine Valley, Aunt Hattie's, Bunny, Butternut, Butterkrust, Captain John Derst, Country Kitchen, Evangeline Maid, Home Pride, Merita, Sara Lee (California), and Sunbeam brand names.

