Flowserve (FLS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE FLS opened at $38.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.57. The firm has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 38.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.75. Flowserve has a one year low of $18.98 and a one year high of $48.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.43.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FLS. TheStreet upgraded shares of Flowserve from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Flowserve from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Flowserve in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Flowserve from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Flowserve in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD).

