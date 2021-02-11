Flowserve (FLS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Feb 11th, 2021


Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE FLS opened at $38.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.57. The firm has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 38.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.75. Flowserve has a one year low of $18.98 and a one year high of $48.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.43.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FLS. TheStreet upgraded shares of Flowserve from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Flowserve from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Flowserve in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Flowserve from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Flowserve in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Flowserve Company Profile

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD).

Earnings History for Flowserve (NYSE:FLS)

