Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The medical research company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.17), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Fluidigm had a negative net margin of 37.85% and a negative return on equity of 19.25%.

FLDM stock traded down $1.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.76. The company had a trading volume of 782,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,425,854. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $426.93 million, a P/E ratio of -8.49 and a beta of 1.87. Fluidigm has a one year low of $1.17 and a one year high of $12.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.81.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fluidigm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Fluidigm from $15.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday.

In related news, CEO Stephen Christopher Linthwaite sold 84,820 shares of Fluidigm stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.06, for a total transaction of $514,009.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 225,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,365,093.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fluidigm Company Profile

Fluidigm Corporation creates, manufactures, and markets technologies and tools for life sciences research worldwide. It offers analytical systems comprising Helios, a CyTOF system, Hyperion imaging system, and Hyperion tissue imager; and assays and reagents, including Maxpar reagents and Maxpar human immune monitoring panel kit and workflow., as well as Maxpar direct immune profiling assays and IMC panel kits for immuno-oncology.

