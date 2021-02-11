Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) Shares Gap Up to $16.00

Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLUX) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $16.00, but opened at $18.71. Flux Power shares last traded at $16.98, with a volume of 2,780 shares trading hands.

FLUX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Maxim Group initiated coverage on Flux Power in a report on Thursday, February 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Flux Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.79 million, a PE ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Flux Power Holdings, Inc. will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Flux Power in the 4th quarter worth about $2,459,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Flux Power by 296.7% in the 4th quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 628,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,851,000 after acquiring an additional 469,689 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Flux Power in the 4th quarter worth about $3,315,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Flux Power in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,152,000. 3.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flux Power Company Profile (NASDAQ:FLUX)

Flux Power Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary Flux Power, Inc, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells rechargeable lithium-ion energy storage systems for electric forklifts, airport ground support equipment, and other industrial motive applications in the United States. It offers battery management system (BMS) that provides cell balancing, monitoring, and error reporting functions for battery systems.

