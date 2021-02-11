FlypMe Market Cap Tops $1.22 Million (FYP)

FlypMe (CURRENCY:FYP) traded 43.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 11th. One FlypMe token can now be bought for $0.0693 or 0.00000146 BTC on popular exchanges. FlypMe has a market capitalization of $1.22 million and approximately $7,955.00 worth of FlypMe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, FlypMe has traded up 42.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.36 or 0.00057788 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $512.05 or 0.01081601 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 74% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00005212 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.92 or 0.00054747 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00006257 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,573.29 or 0.05435506 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.63 or 0.00026684 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.38 or 0.00019815 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.26 or 0.00034352 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002113 BTC.

FlypMe Token Profile

FYP is a token. It launched on September 29th, 2017. FlypMe’s total supply is 35,277,363 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,638,681 tokens. FlypMe’s official Twitter account is @flyp_me and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for FlypMe is /r/flypme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for FlypMe is flyp.me

