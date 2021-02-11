Focus Financial Partners (FOCS) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 18th. Analysts expect Focus Financial Partners to post earnings of $0.72 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:FOCS opened at $52.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05. The company has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 219.08, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.29. Focus Financial Partners has a 52-week low of $12.17 and a 52-week high of $54.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.24.

Get Focus Financial Partners alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FOCS. Raymond James increased their price objective on Focus Financial Partners from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Focus Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.90.

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily high net worth individuals and families. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services. The company also offers recordkeeping and administration services; recommends financial products through commissions; and sells investment or insurance products.

Further Reading: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for Focus Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Focus Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.