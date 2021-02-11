Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:WPF) Short Interest Up 272.8% in January

Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:WPF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 299,000 shares, a growth of 272.8% from the January 14th total of 80,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,940,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bluefin Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Foley Trasimene Acquisition by 93.8% during the fourth quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 36,300 shares in the last quarter. Full18 Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Foley Trasimene Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,598,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Foley Trasimene Acquisition by 211.4% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 144,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 97,964 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Foley Trasimene Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,963,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Foley Trasimene Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $372,000. 0.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE WPF traded down $0.17 on Thursday, reaching $10.50. 2,975,547 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,316,327. Foley Trasimene Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.74 and a 12 month high of $14.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.43.

Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. was founded in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

