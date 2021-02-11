FonU2, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FONU) Short Interest Up 447.0% in January

FonU2, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FONU) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 194,200 shares, an increase of 447.0% from the January 14th total of 35,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 72,708,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
FonU2 stock opened at $0.01 on Thursday. FonU2 has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.01.
FonU2 Company Profile
Read More: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator
Receive News & Ratings for FonU2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FonU2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.