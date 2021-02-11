FonU2, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FONU) Short Interest Up 447.0% in January

FonU2, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FONU) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 194,200 shares, an increase of 447.0% from the January 14th total of 35,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 72,708,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

FonU2 stock opened at $0.01 on Thursday. FonU2 has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.01.

FonU2 Company Profile

FonU2, Inc operates a film studio, production, and social commerce company. It develops a film production services, as well as offers rental services. FonU2, Inc was formerly known as Cygnus Internet, Inc and changed its name to FonU2, Inc in April 2002. The company was founded in 1997 and is based in Rincon, Georgia.

