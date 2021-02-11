FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) Stock Price Up 5.2%

FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)’s share price rose 5.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $48.46 and last traded at $48.38. Approximately 446,654 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 465,592 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.98.

FORM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson lowered FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on FormFactor from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on FormFactor from $36.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Cowen lifted their price objective on FormFactor from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on FormFactor from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.67.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.87 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $197.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.95 million. FormFactor had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 11.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that FormFactor, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other FormFactor news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 25,000 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total transaction of $1,156,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 384,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,777,813.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Rebeca Obregon-Jimenez sold 5,992 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.59, for a total value of $225,239.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,104 shares of company stock worth $1,928,688 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. THB Asset Management raised its stake in shares of FormFactor by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. THB Asset Management now owns 35,176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of FormFactor by 4.3% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 10,898 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of FormFactor by 2.5% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of FormFactor by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 212,555 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,144,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of FormFactor by 2.3% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 31,099 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, and thermal sub-systems. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, graphic processors, radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensors, electro-optical, DRAM memory, NAND flash memory and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

