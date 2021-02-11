Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) Releases Q1 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) issued an update on its first quarter 2021
After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.15-0.21 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.28. The company issued revenue guidance of $104-108 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $109.5 million.Forrester Research also updated its FY 2021
After-Hours guidance to 1.50-1.60 EPS.
Shares of FORR stock traded down $0.50 on Thursday, hitting $44.50. The company had a trading volume of 45,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,945. The firm has a market cap of $843.90 million, a P/E ratio of 67.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Forrester Research has a twelve month low of $22.45 and a twelve month high of $50.00.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Forrester Research from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th.
Forrester Research Company Profile
Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research, data, and advisory services company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Products, Research, and SiriusDecisions segments. Its primary syndicated research product is Research, which offers clients with access to its research designed to inform their strategic decision-making.
