Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) Releases Q1 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) issued an update on its first quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.15-0.21 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.28. The company issued revenue guidance of $104-108 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $109.5 million.Forrester Research also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 1.50-1.60 EPS.

Shares of FORR stock traded down $0.50 on Thursday, hitting $44.50. The company had a trading volume of 45,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,945. The firm has a market cap of $843.90 million, a P/E ratio of 67.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Forrester Research has a twelve month low of $22.45 and a twelve month high of $50.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Forrester Research from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th.

In related news, CFO Michael A. Doyle sold 7,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.77, for a total value of $337,883.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,329 shares in the company, valued at $2,067,031.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert Galford sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.72, for a total value of $341,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,656,468. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 18,771 shares of company stock valued at $805,923 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 42.40% of the company’s stock.

Forrester Research Company Profile

Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research, data, and advisory services company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Products, Research, and SiriusDecisions segments. Its primary syndicated research product is Research, which offers clients with access to its research designed to inform their strategic decision-making.

