Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,412 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 85.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 7,677 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 39.5% during the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 215,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,145,000 after purchasing an additional 61,012 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 75.7% during the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 7,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 3,134 shares in the last quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 230.2% during the third quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,671,000 after purchasing an additional 19,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 88.7% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 167,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,660,000 after buying an additional 78,826 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $92.04 on Thursday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $83.21 and a 1 year high of $94.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $92.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.13.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

