Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Has $1.08 Million Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 55.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,679 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000.

NYSEARCA IWF opened at $252.38 on Thursday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $128.23 and a twelve month high of $254.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $243.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $226.48.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

