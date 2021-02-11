Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Has $2.15 Million Stock Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lowered its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 79.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 77,100 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $2,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TSM. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Firestone Capital Management increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 322.6% in the 3rd quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 393 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 18.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TSM opened at $133.69 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $120.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.67. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12 month low of $42.70 and a 12 month high of $136.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $693.33 billion, a PE ratio of 39.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 28.73% and a net margin of 37.94%. The company had revenue of $12.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.90 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.3527 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 41.59%.

TSM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. 140166 reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $149.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Susquehanna reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.75.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

