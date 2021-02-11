Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Makes New Investment in FTS International, Inc. (NYSE:FTSI)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new position in FTS International, Inc. (NYSE:FTSI) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 121,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,325,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned approximately 0.87% of FTS International at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Conning Inc. acquired a new stake in FTS International during the 4th quarter worth about $1,628,000.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings (Private) Ltd Temasek sold 483,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total value of $8,249,813.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of FTSI opened at $18.90 on Thursday. FTS International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.51 and a fifty-two week high of $22.05.

FTS International Profile

FTS International, Inc provides hydraulic fracturing services in North America. Its services enhance hydrocarbon flow from oil and natural gas wells drilled by exploration and production companies (E&P), in shale and other unconventional resource formations. It operates in five unconventional basins in the United States, including the Permian Basin, the SCOOP/STACK Formation, the Marcellus/Utica Shale, the Eagle Ford Shale, and the Haynesville Shale.

