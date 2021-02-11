Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Raises Position in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) by 88.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,550 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 63,260 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Equitrans Midstream were worth $1,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ETRN. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Equitrans Midstream during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the first quarter valued at about $72,000. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new position in Equitrans Midstream during the third quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, SL Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Equitrans Midstream in the 4th quarter worth about $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ETRN opened at $7.39 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.85. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a 52 week low of $3.75 and a 52 week high of $11.66. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.09 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.12%. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ETRN shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Equitrans Midstream from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Equitrans Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.46.

About Equitrans Midstream

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops natural gas gathering, transmission and storage, and water services assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Transmission, and Water. The Gathering System segment include 990 miles of high-pressure gathering lines with compression of approximately 445,000 horsepower and multiple interconnect points; and approximately 920 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) low-pressure gathering lines.

