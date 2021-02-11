Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Sells 43,082 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH reduced its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 63.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,082 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pflug Koory LLC raised its position in General Mills by 349.0% during the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in General Mills by 327.7% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in General Mills by 80.5% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in General Mills during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in General Mills by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GIS opened at $58.09 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.57. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.59 and a twelve month high of $66.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 28.60% and a net margin of 13.16%. General Mills’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. General Mills’s payout ratio is 56.51%.

Several brokerages have commented on GIS. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of General Mills from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of General Mills from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of General Mills from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of General Mills from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. General Mills currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.82.

In other General Mills news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 5,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total transaction of $305,116.89. Also, insider John R. Church sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total transaction of $1,629,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,641,880.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

