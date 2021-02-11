Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Trims Stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH trimmed its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,150 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $2,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in General Dynamics in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Safir Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Shares of NYSE GD opened at $163.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $46.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $100.55 and a 1 year high of $190.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.15.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $10.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.76 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 8.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 14th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.73%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of General Dynamics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $156.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, 140166 increased their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.33.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems and Marine Systems.

Featured Story: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.