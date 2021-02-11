Fortescue Metals Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) Short Interest Down 84.7% in January

Fortescue Metals Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 12,400 shares, a decrease of 84.7% from the January 14th total of 80,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 56,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of analysts have issued reports on FSUGY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Fortescue Metals Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Fortescue Metals Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS FSUGY remained flat at $$36.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 32,388 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,202. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.96. Fortescue Metals Group has a 52-week low of $9.96 and a 52-week high of $40.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.04 and a 200-day moving average of $28.82. The company has a market capitalization of $56.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 1.18.

Fortescue Metals Group Limited engages in the exploration, development, production, processing, and sale of iron ore in Australia, China, and internationally. It also explores for copper and gold deposits. The company owns and operates the Chichester Hub that includes the Cloudbreak and Christmas Creek mines located in the Chichester ranges; and the Solomon Hub comprising the Firetail and Kings Valley mines located in the Hamersley ranges of Pilbara, Western Australia.

