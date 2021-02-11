Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Bought by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 59.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,562 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 16,671 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $6,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FTNT. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 12,525.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 20,543,936 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $21,023,000 after purchasing an additional 20,381,220 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Fortinet by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,199,515 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,319,414,000 after purchasing an additional 218,524 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in Fortinet by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,273,326 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $150,011,000 after purchasing an additional 129,474 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 873,876 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $102,951,000 after acquiring an additional 157,637 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 828,278 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $97,579,000 after acquiring an additional 46,807 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.94, for a total transaction of $1,179,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,130,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $723,057,706.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John Whittle sold 18,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $2,723,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,861,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,788 shares of company stock valued at $6,549,402 over the last 90 days. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FTNT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Edward Jones assumed coverage on Fortinet in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Fortinet from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Fortinet from $110.00 to $104.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Pritchard Capital reduced their price target on Fortinet from $110.00 to $104.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Fortinet from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.92.

FTNT traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $161.27. 4,240 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,096,288. Fortinet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.20 and a twelve month high of $163.48. The company has a market cap of $26.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.97, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $149.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.04.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.35. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 48.30%. On average, analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network (WAN) acceleration.

