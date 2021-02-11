Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.20 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) to announce earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.11) and the lowest is ($0.25). Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors reported earnings of $0.12 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 266.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors will report full-year earnings of ($0.79) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.86) to ($0.75). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.18) to $1.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FTAI shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Compass Point assumed coverage on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.73.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FTAI. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 67.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,400,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,512,000 after acquiring an additional 2,167,322 shares during the last quarter. Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance acquired a new position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the 4th quarter valued at $18,797,000. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the 4th quarter valued at $5,917,000. Lonestar Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,301,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 160.6% in the 3rd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 127,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after acquiring an additional 78,703 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.27% of the company’s stock.

FTAI stock opened at $27.97 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.07 and a 200-day moving average of $19.08. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors has a 12-month low of $3.69 and a 12-month high of $28.22. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 2.02.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors Company Profile

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people in Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and South America. It operates through three segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals.

