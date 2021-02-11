Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) Issues Q1 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) updated its first quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.55-0.59 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.60. The company issued revenue guidance of $380.185-393.885 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $327.8 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:FWRD traded up $0.92 during trading on Thursday, hitting $85.58. 273,827 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 129,905. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $77.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.83. Forward Air has a 52-week low of $39.59 and a 52-week high of $86.66. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.02 and a beta of 1.15.

FWRD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on Forward Air from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Forward Air from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Forward Air from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Forward Air has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $72.25.

In related news, Director C Robert Campbell sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.75, for a total transaction of $227,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,185 shares in the company, valued at $1,529,013.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Michael L. Hance sold 7,846 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total value of $580,917.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,112,197.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 27,365 shares of company stock worth $2,030,700 over the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Forward Air

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United State and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Expedited Freight, Intermodal, and Pool Distribution. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

