Foundation Mastercard Sells 57,198 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Stock

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,198 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.67, for a total transaction of $19,085,256.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 108,210,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,106,642,580.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Foundation Mastercard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 8th, Foundation Mastercard sold 57,198 shares of Mastercard stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.79, for a total transaction of $19,320,912.42.

On Friday, February 5th, Foundation Mastercard sold 57,198 shares of Mastercard stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.55, for a total transaction of $19,478,778.90.

On Wednesday, February 3rd, Foundation Mastercard sold 171,594 shares of Mastercard stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.73, for a total transaction of $56,236,501.62.

On Friday, January 29th, Foundation Mastercard sold 57,198 shares of Mastercard stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.64, for a total transaction of $18,168,372.72.

On Wednesday, January 27th, Foundation Mastercard sold 57,198 shares of Mastercard stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.72, for a total transaction of $18,115,750.56.

On Monday, January 25th, Foundation Mastercard sold 57,198 shares of Mastercard stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.99, for a total transaction of $18,474,382.02.

On Thursday, January 21st, Foundation Mastercard sold 57,198 shares of Mastercard stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.17, for a total transaction of $19,113,855.66.

On Tuesday, January 19th, Foundation Mastercard sold 57,198 shares of Mastercard stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.14, for a total transaction of $18,711,753.72.

Mastercard stock traded up $8.66 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $342.87. The company had a trading volume of 5,073,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,714,928. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $337.20 and its 200-day moving average is $333.46. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $199.99 and a fifty-two week high of $367.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $341.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 8th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to reacquire up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.65%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MA. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $370.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Mastercard from $372.00 to $342.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $383.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $345.00 to $333.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $315.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $356.42.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional grew its stake in Mastercard by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 4,325 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,971 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in Mastercard in the 3rd quarter valued at $300,000. Finally, RDA Financial Network bought a new stake in Mastercard in the 3rd quarter valued at $219,000. Institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

