Foundry Partners LLC Has $12.51 Million Stock Holdings in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Foundry Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) by 47.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 608,818 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 196,326 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC owned about 0.51% of Commercial Metals worth $12,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Commercial Metals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,270,000. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in Commercial Metals by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 138,255 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,762,000 after buying an additional 36,980 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in Commercial Metals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,164,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Commercial Metals by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 183,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,674,000 after buying an additional 49,229 shares during the period. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Commercial Metals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,482,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CMC. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Commercial Metals from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Commercial Metals from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Commercial Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.44.

Shares of Commercial Metals stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $22.06. 14,235 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,632,465. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 2.47. Commercial Metals has a 1-year low of $10.76 and a 1-year high of $24.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 10.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.24.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. Commercial Metals’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Commercial Metals will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 21st were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 20th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.18%.

In other Commercial Metals news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 82,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.87, for a total transaction of $1,877,215.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 769,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,589,431.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, Germany, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

