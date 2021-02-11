Foundry Partners LLC Has $20.83 Million Stake in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH)

Foundry Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,005,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 8,387 shares during the period. Vishay Intertechnology comprises about 0.8% of Foundry Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Foundry Partners LLC owned about 0.70% of Vishay Intertechnology worth $20,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 9,197,459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $190,479,000 after purchasing an additional 441,264 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,974,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,313,000 after acquiring an additional 72,701 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,073,782 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,289,000 after acquiring an additional 551,471 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 330.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,427,927 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 311.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 432,298 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,731,000 after acquiring an additional 327,274 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Vishay Intertechnology alerts:

Separately, Bank of America lowered shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vishay Intertechnology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.83.

VSH stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $22.89. 35,954 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,130,894. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a one year low of $11.23 and a one year high of $24.26. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.99, a P/E/G ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). Vishay Intertechnology had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 7.62%. The firm had revenue of $667.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vishay Intertechnology Profile

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive components in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The Diodes segment provides rectifiers, small signal diodes, protection diodes, thyristors/silicon-controlled rectifiers, and power modules. The Optoelectronic Components segment offers standard and customer specific optoelectronic components, such as infrared (IR) emitters and detectors, IR remote control receivers, optocouplers, solid-state relays, optical sensors, light-emitting diodes, 7-segment displays, and IR data transceiver modules.

Read More: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH).

Receive News & Ratings for Vishay Intertechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vishay Intertechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.