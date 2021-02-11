Foundry Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Foundry Partners LLC lifted its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 27.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,031,880 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 222,676 shares during the quarter. HP accounts for approximately 1.0% of Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Foundry Partners LLC owned approximately 0.08% of HP worth $25,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HP by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,676 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Old Port Advisors lifted its position in HP by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 12,057 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond lifted its position in HP by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Seeyond now owns 30,050 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its position in HP by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 164,497 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $3,123,000 after buying an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in HP by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,517 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. 80.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HP alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of HP from $18.50 to $23.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Barclays downgraded shares of HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of HP from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of HP from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.08.

In related news, insider Tracy S. Keogh sold 256,167 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total transaction of $6,165,939.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 602,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,490,476.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Claire Bramley sold 23,374 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.40, for a total value of $570,325.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 444,347 shares of company stock valued at $10,445,257. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of HPQ stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $27.14. The company had a trading volume of 55,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,278,802. The stock has a market cap of $35.00 billion, a PE ratio of 13.58, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.10 and a 200-day moving average of $21.05. HP Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.54 and a 12 month high of $27.55.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The computer maker reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $15.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.55 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 196.27% and a net margin of 5.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. Analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.1938 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. HP’s payout ratio is 34.21%.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Featured Story: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.