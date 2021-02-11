Foundry Partners LLC Purchases 38,987 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Foundry Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 352,515 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,987 shares during the quarter. Oracle makes up 0.9% of Foundry Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $22,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Oracle by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,027,854 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,255,363,000 after acquiring an additional 212,438 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Oracle by 260.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,881,862 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $249,752,000 after acquiring an additional 10,755,354 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,934,166 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $901,401,000 after buying an additional 540,722 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Oracle by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 12,273,520 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $732,729,000 after buying an additional 774,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in shares of Oracle by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,636,837 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $635,019,000 after buying an additional 2,567,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Oracle news, CAO W Corey West sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $13,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 309,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,127,055. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.91, for a total value of $1,522,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 70,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,276,795.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 325,000 shares of company stock valued at $20,685,750 in the last three months. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ORCL traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $62.96. The stock had a trading volume of 136,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,082,752. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $39.71 and a 12 month high of $66.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.36 billion, a PE ratio of 19.17, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.23.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.06. Oracle had a return on equity of 101.26% and a net margin of 26.34%. The company had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. Oracle’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 7th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 6th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.75%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ORCL. KeyCorp began coverage on Oracle in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Oracle from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded Oracle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.16.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

