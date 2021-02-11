Fountain 24-Hour Volume Reaches $15,446.00 (FTN)

Fountain (CURRENCY:FTN) traded up 20% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 11th. Fountain has a total market capitalization of $1.27 million and $15,446.00 worth of Fountain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fountain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0143 or 0.00000030 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Fountain has traded up 97.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.75 or 0.00058193 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $523.68 or 0.01098191 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00006246 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.86 or 0.00054229 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,570.05 or 0.05389523 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.65 or 0.00026525 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $9.13 or 0.00019146 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 68% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003944 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.26 or 0.00034091 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002100 BTC.

Fountain Coin Profile

FTN is a coin. Fountain’s total supply is 2,208,919,511 coins and its circulating supply is 88,674,658 coins. The official website for Fountain is fountainhub.com . Fountain’s official message board is medium.com/@FountainHub . Fountain’s official Twitter account is @fountainhub and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fountain is a block-chained content ecosystem based on Proof of Contribution. Through a set of clear proof of contribution rules, blockchain technology is used to record the contributions of all participants. After accurate calculation, tokens are awarded to all participants. This will effectively motivate people to participate deeply in a content community application and the entire ecosystem, contributing to their strength. The core concept of Fountain stems from the problems of traditional Internet content community applications: users of content community applications have made great contributions to the community, but they have not been able to obtain effective contribution credits and rewards. “

Buying and Selling Fountain

Fountain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fountain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fountain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fountain using one of the exchanges listed above.

