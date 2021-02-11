Four Seasons Education (Cayman) (NYSE:FEDU) Shares Up 6.7%

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:FEDU)’s share price shot up 6.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.84 and last traded at $1.76. 576,194 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 6% from the average session volume of 544,370 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.65.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.01. The firm has a market cap of $81.63 million, a P/E ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 0.51.

Get Four Seasons Education (Cayman) alerts:

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) (NYSE:FEDU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.09). Four Seasons Education (Cayman) had a negative return on equity of 23.40% and a negative net margin of 56.19%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Four Seasons Education (Cayman) stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:FEDU) by 38.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 167,563 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,300 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.36% of Four Seasons Education (Cayman) worth $181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 5.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Four Seasons Education (Cayman) (NYSE:FEDU)

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides after-school education services focusing on math education for kindergarten, elementary and middle school students in the People's Republic of China. The company's education services comprise standard programs; personalized Ivy programs; and special programs, including workshops on specific math topics and courses delivered to K-12 schools.

Featured Article: Fibonacci Channel

Receive News & Ratings for Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Four Seasons Education (Cayman) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.