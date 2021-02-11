Four Seasons Education (Cayman) (NYSE:FEDU) Shares Up 6.7%

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:FEDU)’s share price shot up 6.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.84 and last traded at $1.76. 576,194 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 6% from the average session volume of 544,370 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.65.
The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.01. The firm has a market cap of $81.63 million, a P/E ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 0.51.
Four Seasons Education (Cayman) (NYSE:FEDU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.09). Four Seasons Education (Cayman) had a negative return on equity of 23.40% and a negative net margin of 56.19%.
About Four Seasons Education (Cayman) (NYSE:FEDU)
Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides after-school education services focusing on math education for kindergarten, elementary and middle school students in the People's Republic of China. The company's education services comprise standard programs; personalized Ivy programs; and special programs, including workshops on specific math topics and courses delivered to K-12 schools.
