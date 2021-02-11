Fox Marble Holdings PLC (FOX.L) (LON:FOX) Shares Gap Down to $2.40

Fox Marble Holdings PLC (FOX.L) (LON:FOX)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.40, but opened at $2.25. Fox Marble Holdings PLC (FOX.L) shares last traded at $2.26, with a volume of 539,756 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.89, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 4.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2.04. The company has a market cap of £7.87 million and a PE ratio of -1.04.

Fox Marble Holdings PLC (FOX.L) Company Profile (LON:FOX)

Fox Marble Holdings PLC operates as a marble company focuses on the extraction and processing of dimensional stone from quarries in the Republic of Kosovo and South East Europe. It operates four quarries, including CervenillÃ«, SyriganÃ«, and MalishevÃ« in Kosovo; and Prilep in Macedonia. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

