Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Shares Sold by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System cut its stake in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,714 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 4,100 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $1,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEN. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Franklin Resources by 2.5% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 43,867 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Insight Folios Inc raised its position in Franklin Resources by 8.9% in the third quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 163,696 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,331,000 after purchasing an additional 13,407 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its position in Franklin Resources by 35.3% in the third quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 14,944 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Darwin Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Resources in the third quarter valued at about $321,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Franklin Resources by 14.6% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 26,411 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 3,368 shares during the period. 45.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 1,827 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.16, for a total value of $40,486.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 1,826 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.97, for a total value of $43,769.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BEN has been the topic of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Franklin Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Franklin Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.91.

Shares of NYSE BEN opened at $27.46 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.69. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.91 and a 52-week high of $28.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.16, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The closed-end fund reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 14.15%. Franklin Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.91%.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

