Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) Stock Price Down 5.6%

Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) shares dropped 5.6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.05 and last traded at $3.05. Approximately 536,915 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 659,740 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.23.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Frank’s International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st.
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.40. The company has a market cap of $690.27 million, a PE ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 1.51.
Frank’s International Company Profile (NYSE:FI)
Frank's International N.V. provides various engineered tubular services for the oil and gas exploration and production, and oilfield services companies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Tubular Running Services, Tubulars, and Cementing Equipment.
