Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) Stock Price Down 5.6%

Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) shares dropped 5.6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.05 and last traded at $3.05. Approximately 536,915 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 659,740 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.23.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Frank’s International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.40. The company has a market cap of $690.27 million, a PE ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 1.51.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Frank’s International during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Frank’s International during the second quarter worth about $39,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Frank’s International by 80.7% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 34,327 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 15,330 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Frank’s International by 17.2% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 35,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Frank’s International by 185.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,489 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 23,040 shares during the last quarter. 49.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Frank’s International Company Profile (NYSE:FI)

Frank's International N.V. provides various engineered tubular services for the oil and gas exploration and production, and oilfield services companies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Tubular Running Services, Tubulars, and Cementing Equipment.

