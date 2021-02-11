Friendz One Day Trading Volume Hits $65,606.00 (FDZ)

Friendz (CURRENCY:FDZ) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 11th. Friendz has a market cap of $962,625.42 and $65,606.00 worth of Friendz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Friendz token can currently be purchased for $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Friendz has traded 19.6% higher against the dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.25 or 0.00058252 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $513.42 or 0.01097518 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.34 or 0.00054158 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00006095 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,489.93 or 0.05322582 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.53 or 0.00026789 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.91 or 0.00019049 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 51.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003919 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.47 or 0.00035210 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002140 BTC.

Friendz Token Profile

Friendz (FDZ) is a token. It was first traded on January 24th, 2018. Friendz’s total supply is 1,129,842,156 tokens and its circulating supply is 537,028,618 tokens. Friendz’s official Twitter account is @Friendz_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Friendz is friendz.io . The Reddit community for Friendz is /r/FriendzICO

Buying and Selling Friendz

Friendz can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Friendz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Friendz should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Friendz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

