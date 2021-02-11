FRMO Co. (OTCMKTS:FRMO) Short Interest Update

FRMO Co. (OTCMKTS:FRMO) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 76.5% from the January 14th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FRMO traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $13.05. 18,915 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,115. FRMO has a fifty-two week low of $3.25 and a fifty-two week high of $15.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.88.

Get FRMO alerts:

About FRMO

FRMO Corporation, through its 4.95% interest in Horizon Kinetics, LLC, operates as an investment advisory and independent research company. It provides in-depth analysis of information-poor, under-researched companies, and strategies to identify the complex situations primarily to institutional investors.

Featured Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for FRMO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FRMO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.