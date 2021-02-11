frontdoor (FTDR) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTDR opened at $56.10 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.17 and a 200 day moving average of $46.12. The company has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 37.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.58. frontdoor has a 12-month low of $30.06 and a 12-month high of $58.27.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FTDR. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of frontdoor from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of frontdoor from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded frontdoor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on frontdoor from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.00.

frontdoor, inc. provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 21 household systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and central heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

