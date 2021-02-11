Frontline (NYSE:FRO) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $6.83

Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.83 and traded as high as $6.89. Frontline shares last traded at $6.88, with a volume of 2,639,706 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FRO. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Frontline from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Danske downgraded shares of Frontline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.19 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. DNB Markets downgraded shares of Frontline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Frontline from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.61.

The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 24th. The shipping company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.06). Frontline had a net margin of 38.35% and a return on equity of 34.28%. The business had revenue of $177.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.05 million. As a group, analysts predict that Frontline Ltd. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Frontline during the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Frontline by 2,793.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,678 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 10,309 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Frontline in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Frontline in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance grew its stake in shares of Frontline by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 13,737 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 2,055 shares during the period. 21.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Frontline (NYSE:FRO)

Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 71 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. Frontline Ltd.

