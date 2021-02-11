Frontline (NYSE:FRO) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $6.83

Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.83 and traded as high as $6.89. Frontline shares last traded at $6.88, with a volume of 2,639,706 shares changing hands.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on FRO. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Frontline from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Danske downgraded shares of Frontline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.19 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. DNB Markets downgraded shares of Frontline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Frontline from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.61.
The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Frontline during the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Frontline by 2,793.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,678 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 10,309 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Frontline in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Frontline in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance grew its stake in shares of Frontline by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 13,737 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 2,055 shares during the period. 21.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Frontline (NYSE:FRO)
Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 71 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. Frontline Ltd.
Featured Story: Arbitrage
Receive News & Ratings for Frontline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.