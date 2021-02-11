FSBT API Token Market Cap Hits $64,702.05 (FSBT)

FSBT API Token (CURRENCY:FSBT) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 11th. One FSBT API Token token can now be bought for about $0.0184 or 0.00000039 BTC on exchanges. FSBT API Token has a market capitalization of $64,702.05 and $40,723.00 worth of FSBT API Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, FSBT API Token has traded up 13% against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

FSBT API Token Profile

FSBT API Token (FSBT) is a token. Its launch date was November 16th, 2017. FSBT API Token’s total supply is 3,699,483 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,509,535 tokens. FSBT API Token’s official Twitter account is @47foundation . The official message board for FSBT API Token is medium.com/fortysevenblog . The Reddit community for FSBT API Token is /r/FortySevenBank and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for FSBT API Token is www.fortyseven.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Forty Seven Bank is a financial technology start-up aiming to provide high quality, secure and user-friendly banking services for individual and institutional consumers, which will be fully recognised by the financial authorities and compliant with regulatory framework. FSBT is an ERC20 token based on Ethereum. It's used within the platform and gives its holders several benefits, making them top priority customers of the bank according to loyalty program and will get loyalty rewards on yearly basis based on performance of the bank. “

Buying and Selling FSBT API Token

